Clemson's season comes to an end with 16-4 loss to Kentucky

CLEMSON -- Kentucky scored five runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth inning in its 16-4 victory over No. 11 Clemson in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In the top of the first inning, Dominic Listi lined a single to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, then Jarren Purify scored on a wild pitch. Collin Priest’s RBI groundout doubled the Tigers lead in the first inning. Kentucky responded with two two-out runs in the bottom of the first inning on Carson Hansen’s single and error on the play.

The Wildcats took a 7-2 lead in the third inning with five runs on two singles, then Clemson responded with a run in the top of the fourth inning on a two-out wild pitch. Kentucky answered with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, a run in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning.

Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a single in the seventh inning, then Listi was hit-by-pitch, his 30th of the season to set an ACC record. Cannarella scored in the frame on a double play.

Purify had a game-high four hits, going 4-for-4.

Kentucky outhit the Tigers 13-9.