Clemson's season comes to an end with 16-4 loss to Kentucky

CLEMSON -- Kentucky scored five runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth inning in its 16-4 victory over No. 11 Clemson in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Wildcats improved to 31-25, while the Tigers’ season ended with a 45-18 record.
In the top of the first inning, Dominic Listi lined a single to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, then Jarren Purify scored on a wild pitch. Collin Priest’s RBI groundout doubled the Tigers lead in the first inning. Kentucky responded with two two-out runs in the bottom of the first inning on Carson Hansen’s single and error on the play.
The Wildcats took a 7-2 lead in the third inning with five runs on two singles, then Clemson responded with a run in the top of the fourth inning on a two-out wild pitch. Kentucky answered with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, a run in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning.
Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a single in the seventh inning, then Listi was hit-by-pitch, his 30th of the season to set an ACC record. Cannarella scored in the frame on a double play.
Purify had a game-high four hits, going 4-for-4.
Kentucky outhit the Tigers 13-9.
Kentucky starter Nate Harris (5-2) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, three runs and four walks with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.
Tiger starter Talan Bell (0-2) suffered the loss, as he allowed three hits, five earned runs, a walk and struck out one batter in 2.1 innings. Relievers Nathan Dvorksy (0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB), Jacob McGovern (0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 K), Justin LeGuernic (0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER), B.J. Bailey (2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB) and Chance Fitzgerald (2.2 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) also saw action.