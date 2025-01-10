BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Almost three weeks have unfolded since Clemson's season ended, and our coverage of the Tigers has centered almost solely on Dabo Swinney's decisions with his coaching staff.

Clemson's sudden portal about-face has also commanded a significant portion of the content market share.

And here's the thing: The reason those themes dominate our coverage is because those themes are dominating your interest, fascination and even obsession.

But here's another thing: Those themes have greatly overshadowed something else that's gone on the past few weeks.

Something huge.

And something awesome.

It feels like something bordering on neglect that Clemson's splendid run of roster retention has drawn a relative footnote not just in the coverage decisions of our organization but also in the consciousness of hardcore fans (and maybe the former is partly responsible for the latter, in fairness).

CLEMSON's SPLENDID RUN OF ROSTER RETENTION (For subscribers-only)