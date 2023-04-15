CLEMSON -- The last game of the 2022 season didn't sit well with Cade Klubnik over the winter. The same could be said of his first appearance of 2023. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Yeah, it's just the spring game. Not the type of thing to produce ironclad judgments. And yes, Klubnik did guide the White team down the field for the go-ahead -- check that, game-tying after Peter Woods' blocked extra point -- touchdown with 7:26 remaining on the running clock. Yet Klubnik goes into the spring and summer knowing that Saturday's showing leaves him with plenty to work on after the White team's come-from-behind 20-13 victory, sealed with a pick-6 by freshman Khalil Barnes.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was without plenty of key offensive pieces Saturday in Death Valley. (Getty)

If fans flocked to Death Valley hoping that this exhibition would show Klubnik and star offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as the perfect match, they probably left feeling not totally fulfilled and still wondering whether this offense will return to its prolific ways after a two-year decline. Granted, Klubnik and the offense were facing a tall task going against a salty defense at all three levels, all the while missing a number of front-line players including Will Shipley, Walker Parks, Marcus Tate and Beaux Collins. On top of that, starting center Will Putnam was away attending his brother's wedding. Yet a two-play sequence in the second quarter was a reminder that Klubnik isn't yet a finished product. After Klubnik deftly scrambled from the 8 to the 2 to create a fourth-and-goal, he looked to Banks Pope off the right side but didn't put enough air under the pass. Jamal Anderson got a hand on it off the edge, and R.J. Mickens dived for the interception to deny the offense points after a promising drive. After a three-and-out by the Orange team, Klubnik was right back on the field.

But the ball was right back into the hands of the defense on the first play. Klubnik went through his progression and shifted his gaze from right to left and saw Cole Turner breaking in. But Nate Wiggins had excellent coverage on the play and was able to deflect the ball into the air and into the grasp of Andrew Mukuba. Mukuba almost had the pick-6 but returned it to the 2-yard line, and Domonique Thomas cashed in with a touchdown run to put the Orange team up 10-7. Klubnik started the day 12-of-17 passing for 125 yards before the back-to-back interceptions. He finished 18-of-33 for 190 yards, and his 30 yards rushing were offset by 35 lost yards in sacks. He had two big runs on the game-tying drive, including a rush for 7 on fourth-and-4, and he hit Pope for 24 yards to the 3-yard line to set up the 2-yard touchdown run by Keith Adams, Jr. As with anything when a split-team format is involved, one group's negative was another's positive. Defensive backs coaches Mike Reed and Mickey Conn have been preaching all spring for their defensive backs to cash in with interceptions when they get their hands on the football, so the picks by Mickens and Mukuba were a positive sign. And unquestionably, so was the 22-yard pick-6 from Barnes that sealed the victory for the White team with 1:36 left.