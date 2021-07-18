For as far back as we can remember during Dabo Swinney's reign as head coach, he's seen to it that signs be placed outside the entrance of the practice fields that say "Work zone. Clock in."

The idea is to put aside all else that might be on your mind and devote your full focus to that day's objective.

In a sense, that ethic could also apply to Clemson's philosophy of completing the bulk of its recruiting class by the start of August camp.