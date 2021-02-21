Clemson is now just days away from beginning spring football practice. The Tigers are again expected to be a national title contender and another College Football Playoff participant.

The Tigers have no doubt become a recruiting power in recent years, but it should be noted there was no shortage of talent on the roster 10 years ago.

In the first installment of this series, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at Clemson's starting personnel 10 years ago this spring.