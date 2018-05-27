THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's been 20 years since Tommy West was preparing for what would be his final season as Clemson's head football coach.

West, who signed five top 25-ranked recruiting classes with the Tigers from 1994-98, including the nation's No. 10-ranked haul in 1995 and 15th-ranked class in 1997, suffered a 3-8 season in 1998. It marked the Tigers' worst showing on the football field since Red Parker's 3-6-2 record in 1976.