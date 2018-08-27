Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 14:36:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson's Ten Most Wanted

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson now moves into the back end in its recruiting efforts for this class with perhaps more than a half-dozen spaces left to fill.

The next two months figure to feature almost exclusively unofficial visits from prospects before the Tigers start hosting a few official visits toward season’s end.

New names will likely surface, and circumstances could change whom or how many Clemson's coaching staff chases at certain positions.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}