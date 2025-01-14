BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Let's just cut to the chase: Dabo Swinney probably knew for some time that he needed a head coach of the defense. His body language and actions public and private for most of last season suggested he wasn't thrilled with the overall direction and vibe of things on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, a year ago Tom Allen took a new job at Penn State and his charge was to maintain excellence.

Now his job is to restore it.

So much of football and football decisions are complicated, but deciphering Swinney's thinking on this hire seems utterly simple to us.

FINDING ANSWERS IN TOM ALLEN (For subscribers-only)