You can go home again, evidently.

Even when you might technically qualify as the enemy.

Clemson is in position to pull off an impressive recruiting haul from the state of Alabama this class. And, as we documented in our Monday Insider, the Tigers are within striking distance of adding to the shine.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker has emerged as the latest target, and there is reason to think Clemson has as good if not a better shot than the competition to eventually reel in the recent Penn State decommitment.