Tigerillustrated.com

The night before the spring game, a close friend -- and a huge Clemson fan -- said this:

"Looking forward to going to Clemson's toughest game of the season tomorrow."

We vowed at the time to work that line into our coverage of the spring game, but then we forgot.

Well, better late than never. And there's so much truth in the notion that Clemson's toughest competition these days is the competition it faces on the practice field.