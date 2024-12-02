Sign up HERE and simply use promo code RIVALS24.

Get a whopping 75% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription for the next 12 months (new subscribers-only)! That's unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com , The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting!

The stretch run in composing Clemson's roster for next season is about to begin.

College football's early signing period hits Wednesday, and the Tigers still have an iron or two in the fire for high schoolers to add to their recruiting class.

The NCAA's transfer portal then opens next Monday and runs for 20 days, with Dec. 28 standing as the final day for players to enter.

Every school will have some enter the portal, Clemson included. That's just the lay of the land.

Who and how many will further shape where the Tigers have vacancies ... and thus, Dabo Swinney's response to them.

In the Swinney era, Clemson has yet to sign more than a grad transfer clipboard quarterback.

But we do now believe Clemson will nab its first meaningful transfer(s).

In our second feature of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have an inside look at Clemson's road ahead in the portal with details on where the coaching staff will begin.

CLEMSON's TRANSFER PORTAL WISH LIST (For subscribers-only)