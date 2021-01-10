TigerIllustrated - Clemson's virtual success in recruiting

It's still about the people.

In last week’s Monday Insider, we laid out in considerable detail how Clemson pulled a coup signing of five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh – what Rivals.com national analyst Mike Farrell dubbed “stunning,” and regional analyst Adam Gorney tabbed as the surprise of the cycle.

Among our exclusive behind-the-scenes nuggets were the impression made by university president Jim Clements conducting Leigh’s virtual gameday visit, and the impact of Dabo Swinney’s one-on-one FaceTime call with the prospect the week before the early signing period.