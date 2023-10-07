CLEMSON -- Clemson grad Zach Thigpen crushed his guitar solos as the featured halftime guest. That was about it for the pyrotechnics Saturday against Wake Forest. The Tigers' offense certainly didn't provide many. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! If you want to say this group took a step back after all the progress shown the previous two weeks, you probably wouldn't be too far off.

Clemson running back Will Shipley averaged 5.1 yards a carry Saturday against Wake Forest. (AP)

Growing pains were evident in the sixth game of the season as the Tigers had to sweat out an onside kick with 1:34 left. With special teams suffering its own problems on top of the offensive sputters, it's a good thing the defense came to play in this 17-12 victory that improved the Tigers' record to 4-2. When Clemson took over at its 39 with 9:34 left in the game, the two teams had combined for 11 punts and 16 points. Yeah, yuck. After Will Shipley closed that possession with a touchdown to give Clemson some breathing room at 17-6 with 5:49 left, the Tigers' defense buckled some in allowing Wake to march down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. But it was the defense that saved the Tigers' hide on this day, which began with no stress and a belief that Clemson would continue on an upward trajectory after its 31-14 win at Syracuse. Before their late touchdown, the Demon Deacons had just six points to show for drives that ended at Clemson's 2-, 4-, 17-, 21- and 23-yard lines.

An angry Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson is shown here Saturday arguing with an official in Death Valley. (AP)

Clemson had two turnovers in Wake territory, including a fumbled exchange between Cade Klubik and Shipley that gave the Deacons possession at Clemson's 2. But the defense kept Wake from scoring a point off those miscues, as the Tigers also buckled down after a fumbled second-quarter punt by Tyler Brown gave the Deacons the ball at Clemson's 31. Klubnik threw for 131 yards on an 18-of-28 clip, and Clemson finally got its running game going after halftime by rushing for 167 of its 207 yards in the second half. Shipley rushed for 97 yards on 19 carries, and Phil Mafah had 63 yards on nine attempts. Both backs broke free for carries of 21 yards in the second half to give the offense some life. Clemson was 6-of-15 on third down and ran 70 total plays to 64 for Wake Forest. The Tigers' defense had eight tackles for loss and four sacks, battering quarterback Mitch Griffis.

Clemson's defense held Wake Forest to just 239 yards of offense. (Getty Images)