BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

For seemingly forever, the ACC's ritual preseason media functions were ritually more collegial, gentlemanly and understated than those of conferences elsewhere.

Vastly different times call for vastly different measures.

Last week, national college football writer Brett McMurphy reported that Florida State's swashbuckling ways haven't exactly helped the school burnish its potential attractiveness to potential destinations (namely the Big 10 and SEC).

That's a theme we've been conveying for quite some time, though of course stopping short of conveying certainty about where FSU might or might not end up.

Clemson's more buttoned-up, professional way of handling this seems ... more appreciated by the conference it's battling in court. Plus, perhaps, others.

Even when the gloves are off, some purposeful decorum can still be on.

THE CLEMSON WAY vs. FLORIDA STATE's (For subscribers-only)

************************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!