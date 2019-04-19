THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- ESPN's coverage of Clemson's spring game was a shock to the senses of some fans.

The network sent its big guns to work the event, and the ammunition consisted of big orange pellets that made a panoramic splash of Clemson to everyone who watched.

Kirk Herbstreit, Marty Smith and Joey Galloway were basically the emcees of a three-hour Clemson infomercial.

Heck, throw Dabo Swinney in there too given how often he had the microphone.

That sound you heard from the Clemson football offices the day after the game was recruiting assistants sending links to the game to prospects across the country.

Clemson pays loads of money to its coaches, has invested mightily in its facilities and program infrastructure.

But you couldn't put a price on the exposure that came with ESPN showering Swinney and this program with superlatives from beginning to end.