Clemson shuts down Radford in 79-51 win

Clemson’s defense was relentless early, holding Radford to just 22-percent shooting in the first 10 minutes.

The Tigers (4-1) leaned on suffocating defense and timely three-point shooting to secure their fourth win of the year, while the Highlanders (4-2) struggled to find an offensive rhythm. It was the schools' sixth meeting all-time; the Tigers hold a 6-0 advantage.

CLEMSON -- Chase Hunter’s second buzzer-beater of the season highlighted a dominant first half for Clemson, setting the tone for a 79-51 win over Radford Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers took advantage, racing out to an 18-6 lead less than nine minutes into the game.

Radford’s leading scorer, Jarvis Moss, didn’t find the basket until the 13:09 mark of the first half. Moss finished with nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

No Highlander made more than one field goal through the first 15 minutes.

Despite turnover troubles, Clemson leaned on its three-point shooting to maintain control in a game it never trailed. The Tigers went 7-for-15 (46.7%) from beyond the arc in the first half, accounting for over half their points.

Chauncey Wiggins turned in his best performance of the season, setting a career high with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including two triples. After a slow start to the year, Wiggins looked like the key contributor Clemson hoped to be able to rely on moving forward.

Dillon Hunter also had a breakout game, scoring a career-high 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including two three-pointers. He added three rebounds, two steals, playing a critical role on both ends of the floor.

Ian Schieffelin delivered another solid performance, scoring 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting while going 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. Schieffelin added a team-high nine rebounds and two assists to round out a strong night.

Radford’s offensive woes persisted throughout the game. The Highlanders shot just 17-for-55 (30.9%) from the field and 4-for-20 (20%) from three.

While they briefly cut the deficit to eight points early in the second half, Clemson responded with a 15-3 run over the next nine minutes to extend the lead to 20 points with 9:36 remaining.

Chase Hunter had his quietest game of the season, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting. However, his two late threes in the first half—including his buzzer-beater—helped the Tigers build momentum going into the break.

Viktor Lakhin contributed defensively with five rebounds, three blocks, and three assists in 19 minutes. Offensively, he finished with seven points on 2-for-5 shooting, including a three-pointer.