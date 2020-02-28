COLUMBIA | Sam Weatherly and Geoffrey Gilbert combined on a one-hitter to lead Clemson to a 7-1 victory over South Carolina at Founders Park on Friday night. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 8-1, while the Gamecocks dropped to 6-3. ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Sam Weatherly pitched seven innings of no-hit baseball Friday night. Weatherly totaled 104 pitches. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Weatherly (2-0) earned the win by allowing no hits, no runs and three walks with 11 strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Weatherly now holds an 0.38 ERA for the year. Gilbert pitched the final 2.0 innings to close out the game. Gamecock starter Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded 10 hits, six runs and one walk with eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Adam Hackenberg led off the fourth inning with a double, then Dylan Brewer crushed a two-run homer on a 1-2 pitch, the first long ball of his career.