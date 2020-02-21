CLEMSON | Sam Weatherly totaled 14 strikeouts in 6.0 scoreless innings pitched of two-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 2-0 victory over Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Tigers, who took a 1-0 series lead in the first-ever meeting between the two schools, improved to 5-0, while the Seawolves fell to 1-4. ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Sam Weatherly guided Clemson to its fifth win Friday after turning in six innings of shutout baseball. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Weatherly (1-0), a junior lefthander from Howell, Mich., earned the win by giving up just two singles and one walk while setting career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts. He also had three strikeouts in three of his six innings on the mound. Carson Spiers pitched the final 0.2 innings to record his third save of the year. Four Tiger pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts in the game.