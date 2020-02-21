Clemson shuts out Stony Brook 2-0 for fifth win
CLEMSON | Sam Weatherly totaled 14 strikeouts in 6.0 scoreless innings pitched of two-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 2-0 victory over Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.
The Tigers, who took a 1-0 series lead in the first-ever meeting between the two schools, improved to 5-0, while the Seawolves fell to 1-4.
Weatherly (1-0), a junior lefthander from Howell, Mich., earned the win by giving up just two singles and one walk while setting career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts. He also had three strikeouts in three of his six innings on the mound.
Carson Spiers pitched the final 0.2 innings to record his third save of the year. Four Tiger pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts in the game.
Stony Brook starter Jared Milch (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered seven hits, two runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.
Mac Starbuck led off the first inning with a hit-by-pitch and scored on a double play.
The Tigers doubled their lead in the second inning on Sam Hall's two-out triple that scored Dylan Brewer, who earlier flared his first career hit.
Kier Meredith and Elijah Henderson added two hits apiece.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. The first 500 fans receive a free Clemson baseball car magnet.
