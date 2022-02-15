 TigerIllustrated - Clemson slips to 12-14 in 81-80 loss to Florida State
P.J. Hall turned in a career-high 28 points for Clemson, but a RayQuan Evans jumper with 14 seconds left and a subsequent free throw conversion would give Florida State enough to edge the Tigers 81-80 Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Clemson had led by four points with just under a minute remaining.

The Tigers (12-14, 4-11), who entered the game having won three of their last four in the series, have now dropped nine of their last 11 games.

Florida State (14-11, 7-8) was led by Evans' 28 points, which tied a game-high with Hall.

P.J. Hall has reached double figures in scoring for 25 consecutive games.
P.J. Hall has reached double figures in scoring for 25 consecutive games. (AP)

The Seminoles quickly moved out to a 5-0 lead and led for much of the first half, but Clemson would tie the Noles at 16 at the 11:34 minute mark on an Al-Amir Dawes jumper. Dawes added 18 points, including a 4-for-11 effort from three-point range.

A three-pointer by Dawes with 2:31 remaining before intermission gave Clemson its largest lead of the first half at 36-29. FSU would pull within four just over two minutes later on two free throw conversions by Cam'Ron Fletcher before going into the break down 40-36 after the two teams traded baskets.

Clemson carried its lead nearly three minutes into the second half before a John Butler three-pointer would tie the game at 46. From there FSU would begin to build a lead where it would reach a 70-62 advantage with 7:15 remaining after an Evans basket from long range.

The Tigers responded with an 8-0 run and pulled even with the Noles at 74 with 3:38 left after two Hall free throw conversions. Hall would go on to score the next six points for Clemson, giving the Tigers an 80-76 lead

A foul by Naz Bohannon sent Evans to the line where he converted both free throws before nailing a jumper with 14 seconds left. Nick Honor's foul sent Evans back to the line where he completed the three-point play which would be all the Noles would need to secure the win after Alex Hemenway's three-point miss with one second left.

FSU shot 43.6-percent from the floor and hit 8-of-19 (42.1%) from long range. Fletcher (18) and Matthew Cleveland (13) joined Evans in scoring double figures.

Clemson shot just 38.6% and converted just 6-of-27 (22.2%) three-point attempts. Hemenway (12) joined Hall and Dawes in scoring double figures. David Collins returned to lead the Tigers in rebounds (11). Collins served a suspension by the Atlantic Coast Conference against Notre Dame last Saturday after committing a flagrant foul against Duke on Thursday.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is now 9-17 all-time against Florida State.

FSU will travel to No. 9 Duke (22-4, 12-3) on Saturday while Clemson will remain on the road to face Louisville (11-13, 5-9). The game is set for a 3:00 p.m. tipoff.

