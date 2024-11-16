CLEMSON STILL ALIVE

You could argue the only good that existed was what the Tigers took away from Acrisure Stadium.

For four hours there was so much bad and ugly all over the place.

It's Nov. 16 and it's safe to say Dabo Swinney's 16th team is fairly maddening.

The Tigers were certainly that for most of the second half Saturday, mostly because their offense was making a pretty convincing case that it's not much better than last year's offense, or the one that got Brandon Streeter fired in 2022, or the one that was truly awful three years ago.

But this offense and this Clemson team does have something different than those, and it's a quarterback who can take a game by the throat just when most of the fan base is ready to take the coaches by the throats.

A lot of stuff happened in this game, so much that we could write 2,000 words on it and it probably wouldn't be enough.

More injuries after the team came in hobbled, including to Elyjah Thurmon and RJ Mickens.

A targeting ejection of Sammy Brown that brought in someone (Dee Crayton) who otherwise wouldn't have seen the field.

Some horrific lapses by the officials and the replay booth, including a personal foul that should've been called on Crayton but wasn't ... and then was a few minutes later.

We could go on.

But we can stop there and start giving Cade Klubnik his due for this team sitting at 8-2 overall, and closing its conference slate at 7-1, and its hopes of advancing to the ACC title game somehow still alive.

You can say this team spent Saturday making a strong case that it has zero business being in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

And you won't get much of a rebuttal here.

This team has a lot of injuries and a lot of warts.

A lot of things that make you wonder if Swinney will ever be able to get the program back to tasting rare, elite air.

But on a dreary day in Pittsburgh, this team also had a quarterback who could get it done.

And he knew he could get it done. That was probably the most important part as Klubnik walked onto the field with 1:36 left after Ben Sauls put Pitt up 20-17 with a 47-yard field goal.