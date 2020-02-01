Clemson shot just 30.5% Saturday night and was 4-for-21 (19%) from beyond the three-point arc. (US Presswire)

White, Childress and Torry Johnson knocked down 3-pointers for the Deacons during the critical early second-half run. Clemson responded with a 9-0 flurry, capped by Tevin Mack’s jumper with 12:47 left. But Wake’s Ismael Massoud stopped the threat with a 3-pointer, restoring the Deacons’ double-digit lead. Clemson never again threatened. The Tigers shot only six free-throw attempts, making four. Wake got a boost from the return of guard Chaundee Brown, who had missed the past seven games with a leg injury. Brown scored six points in 12 minutes off the bench, including a pair of baskets in the first half on running bank shots.