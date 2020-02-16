Clemson sweeps Liberty with 6-2 win Sunday
CLEMSON | Adam Hackenberg went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Clemson's 6-2 victory over Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon to sweep the season-opening three-game series for both teams.
Hackenberg ripped a two-run single in the third inning to score the game's first runs, then Ben Highfill answered with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Hackenberg laced a two-out single to score James Parker and give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.
Elijah Henderson doubled the Tiger lead in the sixth inning on a two-out single that scored Mac Starbuck, then Parker, who went 3-for-4, launched his first homer of the season in the seventh inning and Henderson added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Starter Spencer Strider made his first appearance since 2018 and tossed 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Mat Clark (1-0) earned the win in relief in 3.0 innings pitched.
Flame starter Joe Adametz III (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up eight hits, three runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.
The Tigers continue their homestand with two midweek games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. against The Citadel on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.
