CLEMSON | Adam Hackenberg went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Clemson's 6-2 victory over Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon to sweep the season-opening three-game series for both teams.

Hackenberg ripped a two-run single in the third inning to score the game's first runs, then Ben Highfill answered with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Hackenberg laced a two-out single to score James Parker and give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.