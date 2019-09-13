THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

This game has defied the data in each of the last two years with Syracuse proving quite clearly that it can match up with the Tigers.

This weekend also marks the fifth consecutive year where Clemson has been at least a 23-point favorite in this game, but the Orange have now covered the spread in four out of the last five meetings.

So how does it shake out Saturday night in the Carrier Dome? In this in-depth feature Tigerillustrated.com digs in to find out.