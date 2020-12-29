TigerIllustrated - Clemson takes down No. 18 Florida State 77-67

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- With the hot hand out of halftime, Clemson outscored No. 18 Florida State 48-33 in the second half and picked up a 77-67 win in its home opener of conference play on Tuesday. The Tigers trailed by five points at the intermission, but Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor came alive following the break and commandeered a come-from-behind triumph over the Seminoles at Littlejohn Coliseum. VIDEO: Game highlights | Box score For the game, Clemson (7-1, 1-1) shot 36.5 percent from the floor, including an impressive 50.0-percent shooting performance in the second half. Florida State (5-2, 1-1) made 41.9 percent of its field goals, including nine 3-pointers. The Tigers connected on seven shots from beyond the arc and out-rebounded the Seminoles 49-35.

Clyde Trapp led all Clemson scorers with 15 points in Tuesday night's double-digit win over No. 18 Florida State. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Clemson pulled down 19 offensive boards and scored 14 second-chance points. Also of note, the Tigers knocked down 24-of-33 free throws and registered 29 points off the bench and 26 points in the paint. Clyde Trapp led all scorers with 15 points to go along with his six rebounds and three assists. He shot 4-of-10 from the field and 6-of-8 at the charity stripe. Dawes and Honor scored all of their points in the second half, with Dawes attaining 11 points and Honor amassing 13 points. Dawes made a trio of 3-pointers, and Honor, who made five free throws, drained a pair of threes. Aamir Simms scored eight points and corralled a game-high 11 rebounds. Jonathan Baehre and Chase Hunter chipped in eight points apiece, with Baehre also garnering seven boards. Florida State’s Scottie Barnes shot 6-for-10 from the floor and scored a team-best 14 points. Trapp set the tone early on with a thunderous dunk made possible by a perfectly executed bounce pass from Simms. Trapp’s slam served as the first basket of the game, putting the Tigers up 2-0 in a highly competitive first half. Trapp went on to net a 3-pointer that knotted the score at 14-14. Similarly, Alex Hemenway drained a game-tying three to make it 21-all after receiving a handoff from Simms. Florida State gained some breathing room after that and went on to lead 34-29 at halftime.