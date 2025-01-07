Clemson takes its swing with 5-star Alexander

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson takes its swing today at transfer portal acquisition No. 3 for this class.

Alabama redshirt sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Alexander has spent the morning on campus and will be in town into the afternoon. He arrived in town Monday evening in advance of today's activities.

The Tigers no longer have a linebackers coach, but three people in particular have been enlisted to spend considerable time with Alexander. We have more on that front and Alexander's recruitment in our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

