Clemson takes several big steps with Texas quarterback
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Clemson continues to take notable steps forward in advancing its relationship with a fast-rising junior quarterback.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Austin (Texas) Westlake’s Cade Klubnik talked Monday with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as well as was introduced to the rest of the Tigers’ offensive staff.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news