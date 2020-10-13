FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Clemson continues to take notable steps forward in advancing its relationship with a fast-rising junior quarterback.

Austin (Texas) Westlake’s Cade Klubnik talked Monday with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as well as was introduced to the rest of the Tigers’ offensive staff.