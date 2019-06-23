THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The first week of practice, be it spring ball or August camp, is usually most compelling because it’s the first look at some new toys.

With a whopping 17 midyear enrollees, spring practice gave us a more comprehensive earlier look at Clemson’s freshmen than ever before.

Five-star corner Andrew Booth will warrant watch as a newcomer who could factor into the rotation later in the season, while Brent Venables has a handful of summer linebacker arrivals from which he might have to bring along one or two faster than standard because of the lack of depth numbers at the position.

Yet with the book believed closed on running back Tavien Feaster returning to Clemson, per our sources (and Feaster likely transferring to South Carolina barring a hitch in him graduating), how the Tigers’ two new running backs fare carries greater importance than it did entering the offseason.