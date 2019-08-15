News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 09:51:37 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Thursday Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A year ago during camp, Jeff Scott walked off the field after a scrimmage gushing over Jordan McFadden.

Scott and the rest of the coaches were under no illusions that McFadden was going to step in right away and make an impact, but it was clear the long-term outlook for him was quite bright.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}