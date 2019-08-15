AUGUST CAMP: Thursday Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A year ago during camp, Jeff Scott walked off the field after a scrimmage gushing over Jordan McFadden.
Scott and the rest of the coaches were under no illusions that McFadden was going to step in right away and make an impact, but it was clear the long-term outlook for him was quite bright.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news