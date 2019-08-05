News More News
AUGUST CAMP: Monday Afternoon Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In the fall of 2015, a redshirting freshman named Clelin Ferrell was wrecking things under the radar.

The coaches were close to playing Ferrell that year, but he was still a year removed from surgery for a torn ACL so they opted to sit him.

By the end of the season, a buzz was emanating from the staff: This Ferrell kid is going to be really good, like, really soon.

Last fall, another redshirting defensive end produced the same reaction from the scout team: Justin Mascoll.

Redshirt freshman defensive end and former 4-star prospect Justin Mascoll logged just eight snaps from scrimmage in 2018, benefiting from a much-needed redshirt. (Tigerillustrated.com)
