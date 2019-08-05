THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In the fall of 2015, a redshirting freshman named Clelin Ferrell was wrecking things under the radar.

The coaches were close to playing Ferrell that year, but he was still a year removed from surgery for a torn ACL so they opted to sit him.

By the end of the season, a buzz was emanating from the staff: This Ferrell kid is going to be really good, like, really soon.

Last fall, another redshirting defensive end produced the same reaction from the scout team: Justin Mascoll.