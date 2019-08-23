News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 14:28:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We haven't heard a great deal about the three healthy freshman linebackers the past few weeks, and that's probably not by coincidence.

No doubt Brent Venables and the rest of the coaches have liked some things they've seen out of Vonta Bentley, Keith Maguire and Kane Patterson.

But there's a clear sense in hearing their reviews that they're speaking in longer terms than this year.

And, really, that goes with the grain of first-year freshman linebackers under Venables.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}