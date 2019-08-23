THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We haven't heard a great deal about the three healthy freshman linebackers the past few weeks, and that's probably not by coincidence.

No doubt Brent Venables and the rest of the coaches have liked some things they've seen out of Vonta Bentley, Keith Maguire and Kane Patterson.

But there's a clear sense in hearing their reviews that they're speaking in longer terms than this year.

And, really, that goes with the grain of first-year freshman linebackers under Venables.