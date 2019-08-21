Wednesday Evening Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The tight end/H-back position might be the toughest to learn in Clemson's offense.
So many shifts and such, so many responsibilities in both the run and pass game -- there's probably a reason it took Jordan Leggett and others so long to flourish.
With that in mind, Clemson's coaches are surely lamenting the time Davis Allen lost by missing all of camp.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news