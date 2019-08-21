News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 16:56:40 -0500') }}

Wednesday Evening Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The tight end/H-back position might be the toughest to learn in Clemson's offense.

So many shifts and such, so many responsibilities in both the run and pass game -- there's probably a reason it took Jordan Leggett and others so long to flourish.

With that in mind, Clemson's coaches are surely lamenting the time Davis Allen lost by missing all of camp.

