The tight end/H-back position might be the toughest to learn in Clemson's offense.

So many shifts and such, so many responsibilities in both the run and pass game -- there's probably a reason it took Jordan Leggett and others so long to flourish.

With that in mind, Clemson's coaches are surely lamenting the time Davis Allen lost by missing all of camp.