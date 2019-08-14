THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It’s no secret junior Isaiah Simmons could be entering his final college season, having drawn feedback earlier this year that he could have been an early-round pick if he had gone pro after his redshirt sophomore season.

So while obviously the Tigers are focused on getting the maximum out of Simmons this season, there also stands to be an eye on preparing for life after him at Clemson’s strong-side linebacker position.