THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We’ve written a considerable amount since the start of camp about Jalyn Phillips arguably being the surprise among the freshmen.

He jumped out to us at the opening practice because of his size and footwork, and we listed him earlier this week among the newcomers with a strong case to avoid redshirting.

Larry then wrote yesterday about Phillips settling in at the SAM linebacker position and, per teammates, being one of the few rookies who didn’t hit the mental wall during camp.