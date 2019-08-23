THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's coaches have been positively unrestrained in their adulation of Joseph Ngata thus far, and it's hard for us to recall an equal case of internal hype about a true freshman receiver.

We've told you that one person told us recently that Ngata is already comparable to Mike Williams ... as a junior. That's been the most eye-opening thing we've heard about him or anyone over the past few weeks, because Williams was a monster by his junior season. To think that a true freshman could already be that developed, that much of a presence when the ball is in the air, is amazing.