News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 06:47:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Why Clemson's coaches are still talking about Mikey Dukes

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Man, Mikey Dukes won’t go away, will he?

Clemson will conduct its final full-scale scrimmage of camp Thursday. In the days thereafter, the coaching staff will convene to discuss where they are regarding the initial plan for each freshman: Will he definitely play in the rotation? Is he on the bubble still, pending any number of reason? Or will he almost certainly redshirt?

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}