THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A number of important themes have taken shape the past few weeks, and maybe our focus on them has overshadowed a sneaky-crucial storyline of 2019.

That of Lyn-J Dixon and his development.

This became a pretty big deal after Tavien Feaster's decision to transfer, announced after spring practice.

Maybe Dixon would've elevated to the No. 2 role anyway even had Feaster remained.