News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 06:30:45 -0500') }} football Edit

The development of Lyn-J Dixon

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A number of important themes have taken shape the past few weeks, and maybe our focus on them has overshadowed a sneaky-crucial storyline of 2019.

That of Lyn-J Dixon and his development.

This became a pretty big deal after Tavien Feaster's decision to transfer, announced after spring practice.

Maybe Dixon would've elevated to the No. 2 role anyway even had Feaster remained.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}