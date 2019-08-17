THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We've been saying for a while now that Tyler Davis is going to be a good one.

It's probably safe to amend that assessment to: Tyler Davis is a good one.

Like, right now.

Paul wrote earlier this week that he sees Davis starting some games by the second half of 2019 at the latest.

It certainly seems like the freshman has pushed himself into a rare category, given the almost reverential tones you hear from everyone when his name is brought up.