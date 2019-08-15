Pivotal point in camp
So this is it.
To most of you on the outside, it probably seems like just two days ago that August camp began.
To everyone on the inside, particularly the players, it probably feels like two years ago.
This morning is the final major scrimmage of camp. The Tigers will meet tomorrow, then get the weekend off before reconvening for a practice Monday and another Tuesday. Then classes begin Wednesday. Then the team shifts fully into Georgia Tech prep.
So right here, right now is probably the most critical point of camp. Largely because it's the most difficult point of camp.
