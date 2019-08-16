THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It shouldn’t be hard to appreciate Trevor Lawrence’s differential talents. But this camp should reinforce just how special his freshman season was.

Look no further than Clemson’s latest quarterback addition, four-star Taisun Phommachanh.

You’d be challenged to find an observer who wasn’t impressed with Phommachanh – a midyear enrollee – during spring practice. He checks all the initial boxes as far as desired size and athleticism, and his throwing mechanics were cleaner than many anticipated out of the gate.