In May of 2018, when the news broke about Hunter Johnson transferring from Clemson, we were taken aback by the reaction expressed to us by someone close to the team:

"As long as we don't lose Chase Brice we're fine."

This tells you just how much Brice is valued within the walls of the football offices. At present, no one anywhere is questioning his worth because he came up with one of the most clutch drives in Clemson history last fall against Syracuse.