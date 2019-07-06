THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

On the surface, this looks like an exquisite opportunity for Syracuse to continue its trend of making Clemson fight for its ever-living life.

The Tigers will be coming off an emotional home showdown with supposed SEC heavyweight Texas A&M and breaking in a new cast of characters in the front seven.

Syracuse, assuming it gets past road dates against Liberty and Maryland, will be coming back home to a frenzied atmosphere at the Carrier Dome.