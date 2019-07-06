New source of motivation
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Quite clearly, a four-touchdown smashing of mighty Alabama wasn't enough to quell skepticism of Clemson by virtue of its conference affiliation.
The past six months have brought a regular drumbeat of claims that Clemson was able to spend all season resting while Alabama had to somehow find a way to get through the murderous grind of the SEC.
It makes you wonder how much louder the clamor would be had Clemson merely won by a field goal instead of 28 points.
Given the exalted stature Alabama carried into the game, an unadulterated beatdown of that magnitude should answer any and all questions about what a supposedly weak conference schedule means in the context of Clemson's national stature.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news