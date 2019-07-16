The following is a collection of quick-hitting notes/quotes from Dabo Swinney's meeting with reporters Tuesday.

-- Garrett Williams is done with football. Not sure what he's going to do military-wise.

-- Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams have done great. Was a blessing that they missed the spring because the young guys got thrown into the fire.

-- Logan Cash has a back injury and has to have a procedure done. Will not be football-ready until later in the season.

-- Isaiah Simmons, Jamie Skalski and Chad Smith, that's a pretty good starting lineup right there.

"It's only a matter of time before everybody knows about James Skalski."

-- This is the fun part, to get back on the field and start playing the games.

-- This is a very different team. Everybody is ready to turn the page. For the fans, it's hard to do that.

-- 80 of the 120 players on the roster are freshmen and sophomores. Have to train them a little different. There's a lot to teach. It's our job to meet them where they are. It's not their job to come to us. When you have a team like this, it's got to be a little more coach-led. Thirty-something guys aren't here anymore and that's a lot of guys to roll off the roster.

-- The young guys have a clear picture of what it looks like thanks to the leadership and example set by the departed players.

-- Left tackle is to be determined. I personally believe Jackson is ready. He's had a great summer. Last year at this time he was trying to figure it all out. It's a grind and there's so much accountability these guys have to go through. His maturity level and understanding have improved so much. He's got a very clear picture in his head of what camp looks like, what practice looks like, how to take care of his body. Athletically, he can be great. He's a special talent. All kinds of options at left tackle: Anchrum, Simpson, Vinson can play left.

-- On Amari Rodgers: Those injuries are so individual. His body responded well and he put the work in. He's definitely ahead of where most people would be. Will start letting him cut soon. No real timetable, though. Getting him back sometime in September would be awesome. The good news is he'll be back. And he'll be better than ever.

-- Hard to say Braden Galloway's absence is going to impact us a lot. Can't really say we've lost anything because he hadn't done it yet. Lot of opportunity for J.C. Chalk. Lot of options. Jaelyn Lay. Excited to see if he can take the next step. Davis Allen is here.

"And we've also got a bunch of wideouts."

Said he thinks Galloway would have the opportunity to be back for the playoff if Clemson reached it.

-- Likes the physical makeup and demeanor of the summer arrivals.

-- Lay has some versatility to his game that will give the offense some options.

-- A.J. Terrell is a great leader. Same with Tanner Muse.

-- Anchrum, Pollard, Cervenka and Simpson are grown men. Not as flashy as the defensive linemen from last year, but they've been around a long time and are powerful personalities.

-- Travis Etienne carries himself differently than he ever has. Etienne is now self-aware of his responsibility to lead after the departure of Tavien Feaster and Adam Choice.

"You don't have to be a senior to be a leader or a guy who pulls everybody along."

This team still has to develop that chemistry, though.

-- Dabo and his wife took a summer trip to Italy. Said it was a "life-changing experience" from a culture standpoint.

"They got chairs older than America over there."

The trip was for the happy couple's 25th anniversary.

-- Good depth at DT talent-wise, but not experience-wise. Last year had veteran guys at backup DT.

-- Lyn-J Dixon is a different guy this year, and it will show. He's going to have a great year.

-- Wants to see Trevor Lawrence do more with his legs, particularly extending plays and throwing on the run. He's so good throwing on the run, left or right.

"Guys can't cover forever."

Said Lawrence's has done a lot to get bigger and stronger.

-- Said he was blown away last fall when K.J. Henry voluntarily said he wanted to redshirt. Said most 5-star freshmen who are playing don't have that type of perspective. After the Wake Forest game was when Henry approached Swinney and said: "I need to get in the weight room and go through Power Hour, coach."

Swinney told him he'd agree to the redshirt as long as there were no injuries at end.

"That's why he'll be a very good player. Because he knows what it takes."

