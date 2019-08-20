News More News
AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday P.M. Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
History repeats itself is typically used as a warning.

That’s not how we’re treating it in this context. But it was the first thing that came to mind upon reading Larry’s report last night that 6-foot-3 freshman receiver Joe Ngata has emerged as a strong candidate to be Clemson’s kickoff return man – if not the leading contender with Derion Kendrick having already missed most of camp with a hamstring injury.

The conventional kickoff returner is a receiver or running back, occasionally a cornerback – but usually a relatively shorter and compact body, and a guy for whom his change-of-direction ability is an asset.

Five-star true freshman Joe Ngata spends a moment with Rivals100 true freshman receiver Frank Ladson during a recent practice. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)
