Biggest winner of the Alabama-Clemson back-and-forth this week?

The ROY Bus.

No one would have believed, six months ago in the immediate aftermath of 44-16, that Dabo Swinney and his team would still be able to get away with doing the little ol' Clemson thing. This looked every bit like the top dog in college football, one that's seriously threatening to eclipse Nick Saban's machine over the long term.

But there Dabo was when he got back to Clemson from Charlotte, going to the salvage yard to reclaim the Rest of Y'all Bus.

He has to be loving this. Absolutely loving it. Because just when August camp is upon us and he's making sure his team isn't too fat and happy from 15-0 and all the adulation that comes with it, here comes some serious shade in the form of Nick Saban making excuses, Dylan Moses saying Alabama was the better team, and the typical SEC voices in a snit over how Clemson responded to the things said in Hoover.