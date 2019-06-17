THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's important to know two things when thinking back to Dabo Swinney's unveiling of the "Rest of Y'all Bus" late last fall:

1) He didn't honestly believe Clemson was on a lesser tier than Alabama;

2) Plenty of the college football populace did consider the Tigers inferior to the Crimson Tide.

Swinney's motivational card game is part of the discussion here in the dead of summer after Matt Connolly of The State quoted Scott Van Pelt expressing angst over Swinney and the "little ol' Clemson" thing.

On his "One Big Thing" segment two months ago, Van Pelt said this:

"You can't little ol' Clemson us anymore. Stop it. You're a juggernaut. You just signed a $93 million deal. You can't aw shucks anybody anymore. You're not the underdog. You're the big dog."