We’ve expressed sentiment that there does not appear to be much separation among Clemson’s three freshmen inside linebackers, which would seem to be supported by Dabo Swinney’s framing for the importance of Jake Venables and Baylon Spector returning from injury.

Perhaps reflective of that, the three (available) newcomers – Vonta Bentley, Keith Maguire and Kane Patterson – were all members of the third-team kickoff squad employed at the practice media viewed Wednesday.