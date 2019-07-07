THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Dabo Swinney has hit quite a sweet spot when it comes to some high-profile adversaries going through turmoil.

There are five active coaches with national championships to their credit. And one is at Kansas (Les Miles), while another is at North Carolina (Mack Brown).

With Urban Meyer gone from Ohio State, who knows whether Ryan Day will be able to usher the Buckeyes to a level of being a serious threat to Clemson. But you have to think there will be a learning curve, and the fact that Day will call his own plays on offense suggests he's going to take some lumps.

It didn't take long for Willie Taggart to give up his play-calling duties. Last season's disaster in Tallahassee showed him in no uncertain terms that he needed to have a better finger on the pulse of the entire team. He gave the keys to the offense to Kendal Briles.