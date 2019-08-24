News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 15:53:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Who we'll be closely watching Thursday night

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

You're expecting me to type "Joseph Ngata" here, and surely that's the biggest sensation overall as everyone gets their own look at what all this hype has been about.

I'll go against that grain for a moment by saying Tyler Davis is where my binoculars will be trained the most Thursday night.

Since the first week of spring, the vibe from inside the football offices has been that this guy is just different. Different enough that the coaches consider him, a first-year freshman, fully fit and eager to carry on the lofty leadership legacy left by the Power Rangers.

Ofscbp1pcrl7c0hxkwii
Clemson's staff is willing to depend on four-star true freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis right out of the gate. (Tigerillustrated.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}