You're expecting me to type "Joseph Ngata" here, and surely that's the biggest sensation overall as everyone gets their own look at what all this hype has been about.



I'll go against that grain for a moment by saying Tyler Davis is where my binoculars will be trained the most Thursday night.

Since the first week of spring, the vibe from inside the football offices has been that this guy is just different. Different enough that the coaches consider him, a first-year freshman, fully fit and eager to carry on the lofty leadership legacy left by the Power Rangers.