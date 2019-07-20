News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 14:54:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Additional details on Jordan McFadden and James Skalski

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Eyebrows were invariably raised this past week when offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell suggested that redshirt freshman Jordan McFadden is a viable contender for either starting tackle spot.

It’s the preseason, so carrots are going to be dangled in an attempt to bring out the best in players as practice soon gets underway.

Yet as Larry wrote from Clemson’s media day, he did a double-take at the claim – because Caldwell tends to be a straight-shooter.

OK, so here’s expressing skepticism that McFadden unseats senior Tremayne Anchrum for a starting job.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}