Eyebrows were invariably raised this past week when offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell suggested that redshirt freshman Jordan McFadden is a viable contender for either starting tackle spot.

It’s the preseason, so carrots are going to be dangled in an attempt to bring out the best in players as practice soon gets underway.

Yet as Larry wrote from Clemson’s media day, he did a double-take at the claim – because Caldwell tends to be a straight-shooter.

OK, so here’s expressing skepticism that McFadden unseats senior Tremayne Anchrum for a starting job.